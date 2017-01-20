Punjab will create history on Feb 4: Bhagwant Mann

The people of Punjab will create history by voting out a “corrupt” government (Akalis) and forming the dispensation of common people on February 4, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said on Friday. (Source: Express Photo) The people of Punjab will create history by voting out a “corrupt” government (Akalis) and forming the dispensation of common people on February 4, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said on Friday. (Source: Express Photo)

The people of Punjab will create history by voting out a “corrupt” government (Akalis) and forming the dispensation of common people on February 4, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said on Friday. Hitting out at the ruling Akali for “destroying” Punjab, known as golden state, he said AAP will form the next government in the state with a thumping majority and corrupt politicians will be put in jail immediately.

Ministers Bikram Majithia, Tota Singh and Sikander Singh Maluka will be the first to go to jail, Mann, who is the Chairman of AAP’s election campaign committee, said. Lashing out at Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, he said the Badals have looted the state and were responsible for the present state of Punjab.

Mann said that SAD claims to be a panthic party, but nobody was arrested even after 95 cases of desecration were reported. “The AAP government will arrest those responsible for desecration incidents and exemplary punishments will be given,” he said.

“The people are always superior in democracy and they know how to correct the incorrect with the power of vote,” he said. Mann also accused SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal of “living in fool’s paradise and being away from the reality of life”.

“Sukhbir talks of running buses in water, holding rally on Mars but the need of the hour is to provide employment to the youth in state. A comprehensive plan is also needed to tackle drug problem in state,” he said. Accusing Congress of colliding with Akalis to grab power, Mann said Congress leaders had camped in front of Rahul Gandhi’s house for months to get tickets and lost connect with the people.

He added that it was because of Congress’ weak opposition that the Akalis were able to destroy the state. The Punjab Assembly polls are slated to begin from February 4.