Punjab elections: Veterans not impressed by General J J Singh’s poll plunge

J J Singh with Sukhbir Badal at a press meet in Delhi. PTI J J Singh with Sukhbir Badal at a press meet in Delhi. PTI

A delegation of ex-servicemen will meet former Army chief J J Singh to “persuade” him against contesting the Punjab Assembly poll from Patiala against another ex-serviceman, Captain Amarinder Singh, said leaders of the All-India Defence Brotherhood (AIDB). “We are planning to take a delegation to him to request him not to do this. He is not just an individual. He is a former Chief of Army Staff, an institution. He will lose his deposit and reputation and all of us will suffer as he is our former chief as well,” said Brig Harwant Singh, national president of the AIDB.

Brig Harwant said even if he had wanted to contest the election, he should not have fought against a brother ‘fauji’. “We always say that faujis should unite, why is he doing this?” said Harwant. Brigadier K S Kahlon, AIDB Punjab president, said the decision to send a delegation of former generals to ask Singh not to contest was taken at a meeting of the body in Mohali on Saturday, where his candidature “came up for discussion”.

The Indian Express spoke to a cross-section of veterans about Singh, and all were opposed to his candidature for a range of reasons: that after holding high positions, aspiring to become an MLA was to opt for a “lower” stature; that he should not have pitted himself against a brother officer and that he should not have aligned himself with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Maj Gen Krishan Khorana (retd) said, “Gen JJ Singh is demeaning himself, the institution of the Chief of Army Staff and the armed forces as a whole. Even if he wanted to fight polls, for him to stand against Capt Amarinder Singh is in very bad taste. It is an insult to another armed forces officer.” J J Singh should also not have joined SAD as it gives an impression that he was not standing for secular values, he said.

According to Lt Col SS Sohi (retd), president of Ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell, fighting an election to become an MLA does not suit JJ Singh’s stature. “It is like after commanding a battalion you are trying to be a platoon commander. If at all he wanted to join politics he should have joined a better party, and not one which has not done anything for ex-servicemen in Punjab. War widows sat on dharna outside the CM’s house for getting their dues and he should have realised that the ex-servicemen do not like this party,” said Lt Col Sohi.

He said General JJ Singh’s own track record as Army Chief in doing anything for the welfare of ex-servicemen was not very bright.