Punjab: Three districts see jump in polling percentage

REPOLLING RESULTED in slight improvement of poll percentage in Muktsar, Sangrur and Mansa districts on Thursday. Owing to the malfunctioning of voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines in these areas, repolling was ordered by the Election Commission in 19 booths of the three districts. Information revealed that voting went off peacefully.

In Sangrur and Muktsar, repoll took place in nine booths each while one booth of Sardulgarh in Mansa constituency went for repoll. In Muktsar, against 85.74 per cent polling in nine booths on February 4, the poll percentage was 89.4 on Thursday while in Sangrur, polling went up to 84.88 per cent from 81.78 per cent on February 4. In Sardulgarh, 90.33 polling happened in one booth alone against the 89.8 pert cent on February 4. In Muktsar, district electoral officer (DEO) Sumit Jarangal said maximum polling happened at booth 29 of Khippanwali which was 95.06 per cent against 92.38 per cent on February 4.

In Sangrur, DEO Abhinav Trikha said maximum polling happened at booth 97 in Santokhpura village where 90.59 per cent polling happened on Thursday against 88.17 per cent on February 4.