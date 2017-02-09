PATIALA BATTLE NOT OVER YET: Captain fires at General: Embarrassing behaviour for an ex-Army chief

The voting for the Patiala Assembly constituency may be over, but the war of words between two of the candidates, Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress and General J J Singh of SAD, refuses to abate. (Representational Image) The voting for the Patiala Assembly constituency may be over, but the war of words between two of the candidates, Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress and General J J Singh of SAD, refuses to abate. (Representational Image)

The voting for the Patiala Assembly constituency may be over, but the war of words between two of the candidates, Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress and General J J Singh of SAD, refuses to abate. Firing a fresh salvo at Singh, a former Chief of Army Staff, Amarinder called him a “birthday general” while wondering how the latter “managed to get past the rank of Lt Colonel considering the manner in which the General has behaved in recent days”. Lashing out at Singh who is allegedly going about chiding voters for not supporting him and telling them he would not do their work if he were to be elected, Amarinder told The Indian Express that given the unbalanced behaviour of the former Army chief, things would have been pretty bad if a war had taken place with him at the helm.

“The way JJ has behaved during the campaign and after, I am surprised at how he went past the rank of Lt Colonel and became a General. He was drunk at a press conference,” Amarinder said.

General Singh has also been venting his anger at SAD workers, some of whom, he feels, did not adequately work to help him in his campaign. The General has even complained about a few of them to party president Sukhbir Badal and demanded action against them.

Referring to the former Army chief as a “birthday General”, Amarinder said he owned his elevation to the top position of the Army due to his fortuitous date of birth which put him ahead of others of his seniority and enabled him to reach the top job.

“We used to enter the National Defence Academy between the age group of 15-and-a-half years to 17-and-a-half years. He came in early and thus along with his date of birth he had an advantage,” said Amarinder.

The state Congress chief said the public utterings of the former Army chief were “embarrassing”.

“I have faced many vile opponents in my political career, but none who could stoop to such appalling lows. His behaviour was embarrassing for anyone who has lived an Army career, where we are all taught to be humble and inspire people by leadership,” he said.

Amarinder also referred to his own recent Facebook post in which he referred to the former Army chief and said that “his behaviour was exactly what a person going into an election should not be – boisterous, arrogant, abusive, drunk in public, and foolish to a degree. He may have been my opponent, but I too was embarrassed by his behaviour, being from a service which I have always loved.”

The state Congress chief, who is also an avid military historian, went on to say that it was the former Chief of Army Staff and Punjab Governor SF Rodrigues who tweaked the Army ‘s promotion policy in senior ranks to keep out a particular General from becoming the Chief of Army Staff.“General JJ Singh is a beneficiary of this policy which ensured that Lt Gen Ved Airy could not become the Army Chief because it was decided that there had to be certain residual service left before retirement to become the Corps Commander and then the Army Commander. Thus, all these birthday Generals have been reaching the top,” he said.

