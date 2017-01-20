Punjab: Jailed for murder, liquor baron reopens wounds

Shiv Lal Doda (left) files his nomination for Abohar while a supporter clicks his photo. (Express Photo) Shiv Lal Doda (left) files his nomination for Abohar while a supporter clicks his photo. (Express Photo)

Kapoor Chand Tank, father of Bhim Tank whose murder in December 2015 shook Punjab and even came up in Parliament, wakes up at dawn every day and sets out in search of his son. The 60-year-old has lost his mind, family members say. He hangs out on the streets calling out his son’s name, and returns home dejected in the evening.

His son’s alleged killer, Shiv Lal Doda, since lodged in jail, is contesting the election from Abohar as an Independent, hoping for a “people’s verdict” in his favour.

Bhim Tank was murdered at Doda’s farm house here days after he left a job in Doda’s liquor business. His limbs were chopped off. While he bled to death on the way to hospital, his friend Gurjant Singh Junta, a witness in the case now, survived after his right hand was chopped off.

Doda’s electoral ambition has divided Abohar. With declared assets worth Rs 141 crore, he is among the 10 richest candidates in Punjab. His supporters say he was not present at his farmhouse at the time of the murder. But others say his absence from the scene does not exonerate him of the crime.

After filing his nomination on January 13, for which the court gave him special permission, he had to go back to jail. His son Gagan Doda and brother Avinash Doda are campaigning for him. “Your vote is needed to prove his innocence in the people’s court. His political rivals have ensured he is behind bars so that he is not a threat to them,” is their campaign refrain. SAD’s halqa-in-charge of Abohar Ashok Ahuja accompanies them.

The liquor baron’s proximity to the ruling SAD is well known in Abohar. Though SAD’s top leadership has distanced itself from him after the murder, the party’s local notables are seen as backing him. On January 4, the day elections were declared, Doda was holding court in Fazilka jail after visiting hours, with 22 visitors, many of them reportedly from SAD. A jail official was suspended and another transferred, and cases registered against the visitors. Doda himself was transferred to Amritsar jail.

Sunil Jakhar, the sitting Congress MLA, who has been helping the family in their fight for justice, described Doda as a criminal and his participation as unfortunate. “People should give their verdict against him,” says Jakhar, who is in the fray again.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement between SAD and BJP, it is the latter which contests from this seat. But Ahuja is campaigning for a candidate who is likely to cut into BJP candidate Arun Narang’s votes. Ahuja did not respond when his comments were sought.

Doda had contested in 2012 too as an independent, losing to Jakhar by 9,788 votes. BJP candidate Vijay Lakshmi Bhadoo, who lost her deposit, noted that Doda is not convicted yet. “I know Akali leaders are in his favour. But they do so in their personal capacity.”

Bhim Tank’s mother Kaushalya Devi is confined to her house, guarded by five police personnel. She is the prime witness in the case and has reportedly got death threats. Her elder son Sunil Tank, a daily wager, has not gone out to work ever since the murder. “We are living on the Rs 10 lakh compensation given by the government,” she said.

She wants to prevent Doda from winning. “I am scared of going out alone, I could be eliminated anytime. Otherwise, I would have gone with the picture of Bhim Tank to every household to tell them he is the killer of my son,” she said, crying profusely. “My wounds open up when people talk to me about him. I have not forgiven the government.”

A few kilometres away, Gurjant Singh too is confined to his home. “I am a witness too. I cannot move out of the house without my bodyguard,” he said.

The Dodas said they are sorry for the Tank family. But they insist Shiv Lal, also known as Sholi, did not have any role to play. “It was a well laid-out plan to put my father in jail. He is a social worker. He does a lot for charity. He started opposing the leaders of the town, who have turned it into a hell hole. My father was shining like a star on the horizon. We are getting a lot of response,” says Gagan Doda.

However, Gagan’s hopes are not shared by many. Gaurav Arora, a shopkeeper, said, “Nobody from among the middle class families will vote for Doda. He is in jail. But he certainly has supporters, who are his workers and have benefited from his money.”

But there are others who feel Doda is a victim of politics. “We will vote for him. Did you read anywhere that he chopped off the limbs? Why is he in jail?” said Vinay Arora.