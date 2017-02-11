Punjab: SGPC team probing SAD leaders for seeking Sirsa Dera support has no answers as yet

The three-member probe team appointed by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) on the orders of Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh is yet to reach any conclusion if Congress or SAD were involved in any kind of communication with “excommunicated” Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim to seek votes ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

Watch What Else is Making News



The probe committee was formed on the complaint of SAD Delhi Gurudwara Managment Committee president Manjit Singh GK. Akal Takht Jathedar only issued orders to probe the complaint on the evening of Feburary 4, when the final vote was cast. SAD members in the SGPC, Baldev Singh, Amarjit Singh Chawla and Gurcharan Singh Grewal, are in probe team.

Talking to The Indian Express said, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, said, “We have been probing only SAD candidates who went to seek the support of Dera Sacha Suda. Congress candidates who visited the Dera to seek support are not on our radar as any such probe against them can be mistaken as political vendetta. Congress or other party candidates should themselves realise their mistake and appear before Akal Takht.”

Dera Sacha Sauda political wing leader Ram Singh gave a statement earlier this week claiming that SAD had asked the Dera for its political support in Assembly elections.

Asked if the committee will probe SAD as a party for alleged violation of the edict, Grewal said, “I cannot comment on what Dera leaders said. We have been asked to probe only SAD candidates who went to ask for the votes.” Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh had also accused SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal of seeking support from the Dera.

Garewal said,”Gaini Gurmukh Singh is on honourable post. I cannot say anything on this issue because I am not an authority. We are probing what is in front of our eyes. We will also inform the Akal Takht if someone sent any representative to Dera. But our focus are the candidates who went to the Dera or their function. We will inform Akal Takht about their activities.” On why no non-SAD member is in the probe team whose members are lower-rung SAD leaders, he said, “We have been probing on the orders of Akal Takht and nobody is supreme in front of Akal Takht. It would not impact our probe.”