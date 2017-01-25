Punjab: SAD promises debt waiver for farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal President and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal releases the party’s manifesto for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Shiromani Akali Dal President and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal releases the party’s manifesto for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Unable to reach the target of providing 10 lakh jobs, as announced in its 2012 poll manifesto, the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab has doubled the number and promised 20 lakh jobs for youths in the manifesto released in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The party also promised farm debt waiver for all small farmers with land holding up to 2.5 acres, interest-free loan for farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, tubewell for every farmer, Rs 100 per quintal additional bonus on wheat and paddy MSP and much more.

According to the state government, it has been able to provide 3 lakh jobs so far. The party has again promised WiFi across the state, adding to it free laptops along with data cards for class 12 students. This was promised in 2012, too.

Releasing the manifesto, SAD president and Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal said, “Every girl passing class 10 from a government school will be given a sewing machine. We will sponsor overseas education of toppers of government schools in cases where they want to study abroad and their family cannot afford it. Free bicycles to class 11 and 12 girl students will continue.”

He added, “We have delivered whatever we promised in the 2012 poll manifesto. Punjab is a power-surplus state now. Work on 4-6 laning of roads is on and the WiFi work is 70 per cent complete. It will be operational if we come to power yet again. We have made another realistic poll manifesto, unlike the Congress and AAP which are not even able to explain how they will create jobs, provide welfare for farmers and much more,” he said.

The manifesto also promised Rs 2 lakh special incentive to families of youths who quit drugs. The state government had earlier opened a number of rehabilitation centres, but this incentive has been introduced for the first time.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal for defaming Punjab by describing its youths as drug addicts, Sukhbir said, “In fact, we will be catering to only a few who are not more than 2 per cent of the total population. We have announced incentives for them to make Punjab drug-free.