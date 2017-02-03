Punjab roadshow: Traffic snarls for commuters

WHILE ORANGE, white and green flags fluttered in the air, flustered commuters waited for hours as throngs of vehicles taking part in the AAP, SAD-BJP and Congress roadshows jammed the roads in Baltana, Zirakpur and nearby areas on Thursday. With the roar of several Royal Enfields, the roadshows not only displayed the strength of each major contesting party, but also showed which sections of the people supported which party. While the Congress rally consisted mostly of motorcycles, with a separate contingent of ‘Bults’, the SAD-BJP combine had several cars, jeeps and SUVs.

Watch What Else Is In News?

At the AAP roadshow, even though walky-talky holding volunteers were trying their best to keep the cavalcade together, theirs was the most scattered lot, probably due to the large number of varied vehicles participating in the show of strength. The motorcycles led from the front, four-wheelers formed the middle of the procession and a line of tractors were at the rear.

However, the everyday commuter had to wait on jam-packed roads as the rallies drove through already congested roads. “Ek din ka hi to tamasha hai, kar lene do,” stated a commuter. Said a visibly frustrated taxi driver, “They’ll sit in their cars, drive around, wave flags, shout slogans and leave while we get late to work.”