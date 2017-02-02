Punjab region looks back at history of toppling govts

In Bachiwind village of Attari in Amritsar district, an AAP poster on a Dalit settlement. Rana Simranjit Singh In Bachiwind village of Attari in Amritsar district, an AAP poster on a Dalit settlement. Rana Simranjit Singh

For three successive elections when Punjab alternated governments, Majha region delivered a telling anti-incumbency verdict. Then the last election, which for once kept the SAD-BJP in power, saw Majha going with the ruling dispensation with 17 seats out of 25. Punjab has 117 seats. Now the discussion on the ground is about anti-incumbency again, though it comes with an additional debate: if not SAD-BJP, who? Against the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is a new factor being weighed.

Comprising Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts, Majha region had 27 seats earlier. The Congress drew a blank in 1997, then came back with 17 seats in 2002. In 2007, SAD-BJP stormed back with 24 seats. In 2012, it was Majha (now 25 seats) along with Doaba that brought SAD-BJP back, with Malwa’s 69 seats returning a nearly even verdict.

“The government is going to change for sure this time. It is a tight contest between Congress and AAP,” said Amrik Singh, a young voter of Rayya in Baba Bakala. His grumble against the government: “We are eating mattar daily, we should also have dal.”

Amid the debate about which party will gain the anti-incumbency votes, if any, the Congress does appear to enjoy one advantage. On paper, it is present in each of the 25 contests. In some seats it is Congress versus SAD, in others Congress versus BJP, and even where AAP appears strong it is Congress versus AAP.

For AAP, Majha has so far looked the weakest link in the chain it has been trying to build. It led none of these 25 segments in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, when it did so well in Malwa. But it has been building a presence in some seats in the final lap of these elections, especially in a few rural ones in Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Many watching the polls view AAP as potentially a major spoiler for one side or the other, if not the winner in a certain few seats.

As in most of Punjab, the flood of populist moves does not appear to have won over as many of the electorate as the ruling combine might have hoped. When they discuss the government, voters often bring up instances of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, demonetisation, and drugs.

“The Sikh community has been hurt by the desecration. The government has not been able to arrest those responsible. For Sikhs, it is a big issue,” said Kanwaljit Kaur, who runs a clinic in Ajnala where Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala of SAD, Harpartap Singh Ajnala of Congress and Rajpreet Singh Randhawa of AAP are contesting.

In Uggar Aulakh village of Amritsar district, a retired BSF inspector, Gurmej Singh Aulakh, is vocal about “unemployment”. “Bridges, roads are okay. What about unemployment?” he said. “My son is a graduate and my daughter-in-law an MA, BEd. They are overage now. There were no employment opportunities.”

Aulakh said he used to be a staunch Congress supporter but would now weigh his options, considering AAP as well. “My son is in Amritsar to participate in an AAP roadshow,” he said.

Major Singh and Jarnail Singh, two elderly voters in Rajasansi — featuring Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria of Congress, Veer Singh Lopoke of SAD and Jagjot Singh Dhillon of AAP — described how much they have had to suffer after demonetisation. They say it was one of the big issues in the elections and are sure it would hit SAD-BJP.

“Drugs are another major issue,” said Major Singh. “Addicts would steal oil from transformers, Power Corporation officials would ask us to get the FIR registered, and it would take days for the transformers to start working again. We have to contribute ourselves to get oil back into the transformers for farming and irrigation.”

Young voter Navraj Singh said tubewell connections, on of the measures on which the government banks to project itself as pro-farmer, actually burn a hole in farmers’ pockets as they are to bear the installation cost.

In high-profile Majithia constituency, Congress candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia is contesting against minister Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD in a keenly watched contest. Himmat Singh Shergill is a prominent AAP candidate.

AAP has a visible presence also in Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur district, though Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of Congress is a strong challenge for him to overcome. AAP’s Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich is among the strongest of the party’s contenders in Majha. He is contesting from Batala, against Ashwani Sekhri of Congress and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of SAD.

In Pathankot district, which has three assembly seats, the fight appears primarily to be between Congress and BJP. In the four seats of Tarn Taran district, the contests look triangular. In Amritsar Urban, which has five constituencies, the Congress looks strongly placed in at least four.