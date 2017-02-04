Punjab polls: Women candidates in Doaba find going tough

Ex-SAD minister Upinderjit Kaur is in fray from Sultanpur Lodhi. Ex-SAD minister Upinderjit Kaur is in fray from Sultanpur Lodhi.

OF THE four women candidates in the Doaba region, which comprises Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala, three find the going tough. Former SAD minister Upinderjit Kaur, Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sukhjit Kaur Sahi have been fielded by SAD-BJP respectively and Harjot Kaur by AAP. Upinderjit Kaur (76) of SAD from Sultanpur Lodhi, who served as finance minister from 2007 to 2012, is locked in a tough contest with Congress and AAP nominees. Congress’s Navtej Singh Cheema had defeated her in 2012 and this time too, his main fight seems with AAP’s Sajjan Singh Cheema.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

In Hoshiarpur, Mohinder Kaur Josh of SAD has been fielded from Sham Chaurasi for the fourth time. But, due to allegations of patronising the sand mafia and opposition from within the party, the former chief parliamentary secretary and the sitting MLA seems to be on a weak wicket this time against AAP’s Dr Ravjot Singh and Congress’s Pawan Adia.

Follow LIVE updates | Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in Punjab, Goa

BJP’s Sukhjit Kaur Sahi at Dasuya constituency (Hoshiarpur district), too, is up against Congressman Mickey Dogra, the son of former Congress minister Ramesh Dogra.

Though Sukhjit had defeated Mickey by a huge margin in the 2012 by-election after the death of her husband and BJP MLA Amarjit Singh Sahi, Mickey gained a lot of base in the Kandi belt of the constituency.