Punjab polls: Will beat Sukhbir by 90k votes, says Bhagwant Mann

AAP’s star campaigner and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who cast his vote in Mohali where he is registered as a voter, said he would defeat Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal by more than 90,000 votes from Jalalabad and that his party would form the government in the state with a thumping majority. Mann said he wanted to beat Sukhbir with more than one lakh votes, but he “was sad that Badal was losing only by 90,000 votes”. “His deposits will be forfeited and his party will face a drubbing in these elections. We are fighting against corruption and neither SAD nor Congress are anywhere in the race,” Mann claimed.

Attacking Badals, he said, “Harsimrat Kaur Badal was literally weeping to seek the votes, but where was she when their government was ruining the state? They have grabbed land, gravel, cable network everything, they only left drugs for the youth of Punjab.”

Mann also said he had lodged a complaint to the Election Commission against former Canada MP Ruby Dhalla for seeking votes for SAD and allegedly influencing voters on social media. “She has no right to seek votes after the Election Commission stopped this on February 2. We want her passport confiscated and a criminal case lodged against her,” Mann said.

“I lodged a complaint against Jalalabaad DSP Harjinder Singh, who was trying to bribe one of our supporters. Within half-an-hour, he was transferred,” he said.