Punjab polls: Waterlogging to lack of streetlights – plenty of problems plague Dhakoli

A road in disrepair in the constituency. (Jaipal Singh) A road in disrepair in the constituency. (Jaipal Singh)

LOCATED ON the edge of the Shimla highway, residents of Dhakoli which falls under Dera Bassi Assembly constituency say they have been facing several problems and that they expect a swift resolution of the issues from the new candidate. From waterlogging to unavailability of a proper community centre and parks, many residents say not much has been done to address their problems. “Whenever there is rain, the main road gets waterlogged, resulting in chaos on the roads. Sometimes, cars get stuck making it impossible for the driver to come out of rainwater,” said Vijay Saini, a businessman. For others, lack of streetlights and piling garbage are the main issues.

Watch: Punjab Polls 2017: Sukhbir Badal Accuses Kejriwal Of Joining Hands With Sikh Radicals For Votes

“There are no streetlights as well as no garbage dump. Garbage keeps piling up for days till someone from the municipal corporation comes to clear it,” said Satpal Sharma, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, adding, “I am living here for the past two years and I don’t know who our MLA is. Recently, some workers of a political party were trying to put up a hoarding on my house which I did not allow.”

Another problem people are facing is lack of sewerage. “We have a temporary sewerage system and once it rains, the roads get flooded with drain water. We went to the MLA and he assured us of getting the work done. But, nothing has happened,” rued Vikas Verma, another resident.

Lack of a community centre and parks for children also plagues the area.

“Children need some place to play. But we don’t have any proper park. Most of the time, our children are caged here,” said Satnam Singh, another local. “We expect the new MLA to focus on these issues.”

“We don’t even have a community centre yet. Though there is one, it is not properly maintained. Whenever there is a function, people have to pay a huge amount to the private marriage halls,” said a woman of Saraswati Vihar, adding, “There should be a proper community centre for the people.”

She further stated, “We are also facing shortage of water and there is not much pressure in the supply lines.”