Punjab polls: Voting process to be webcast at 148 polling booths in three constituencies

TO KEEP tabs on anti-social elements during voting on Saturday, the district election staff has made arrangements for live coverage of the election process at 148 polling booths in all the three constituencies. The polling booths where webcasting will be done include all the vulnerable and critical booths. According to officials, out of a total of 726 polling booths in the district, 148 booths have been earmarked for web casting. Out of the 148 booths, 136 are vulnerable, one is critical and the remaining 11 are randomly selected. As many as 50 booths each in Mohali and Dera Bassi and 48 in Kharar constituency will be under webcasting surveillance. One critical booth at Nadha village will be under webcasting monitoring too and a team of paramilitary forces will be deputed at the polling

booth.

“Everything has been set up. The booths will be under surveillance and people are requested to cast their votes without any fear. The Election Commission has taken all the measures to make the elections fair and free of any kind of violence,” said District Electoral Officer D S Mangat.

He said they had used three parameters — deployment of paramilitary forces, webcasting and videography — to make the voting process transparent.

“Each polling booth is under surveillance and there is no scope for any kind of problem. I have asked all the officers to visit all the vulnerable booths and make sure the election process passes off smoothly,” Mangat added.

In an effort to make sure voters can go to the polling booths without any problem, the district election authorities have tied up with Uber. The taxi service has offered to charge a flat rate of Rs 40 from the voters to take them to the polling booths. If any voter wants to return then they will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 40.