Punjab polls: Video for cartoon, share for share, in social media contest

(Left) Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (Left) Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

Posted on the AAP Punjab Facebook page, the illustration has all the election players inside or around a wrestling ring. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann lifts deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on his shoulders as Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal offers his son a helping hand, while state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh watches from a distance.

Shared 3,000 times with over 8,000 likes, the illustration drew an animated response from the Congress, a 25-second video with 1,100 likes and 337 shares so far. Here, the bout shows Amarinder throwing AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal out of the wrestling ring.

The social media contest began long before the poll date was announced last week. Each of the four parties is running a war room with a young team, and each car claims to have surpassed the other.

“There is no comparison with Akali Dal on social media,” SAD’s IT wing state president Parminder Singh Brar told The Indian Express. “We are informing people about the development work done.”

SAD’s coalition partner BJP has run a social media cell for the last three months. “We have appointed more than 30 social media in-charge across the state. A team is spreading information about the party and its candidates,” said state BJP secretary Vineet Joshi.

The Congress’s social media exercise is being handled by a team in Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee. “Other than the Facebook and Twitter accounts, more than 1,000 WhatsApp groups are being used to send information from the war room in Mohali to booth levels in the state,” said a senior IPAC member.

AAP has around 350 people engaged in the online campaign. “We are hopeful social media will play a similar role to that in the Delhi elections in 2014. We have fought three elections and know the importance of social media,” said Abhinav Budhiraja, who heads AAP Punjab’s social media cell. It is using Instagram apart from Facebook and Twitter.

Professor Pampa Mukherjee, chairperson in Panjab University’s department of political science, believes social media “as a platform” has become a “democratic space for expression for ideas”. “The urban-rural divide in Punjab is getting squeezed due to digitisation. Now the emphasis of each political party is on the youth and this time it is expected that we will see social media play an important role in changing the political discourse,” said Mukherjee.

“… The past few elections have shown [social media] can swing at least some crucial votes here or there,” said Dr Sucharita Sengupta of the political science department in Jamia Millia Islamia. “If it is battle of perception in this election… then I would say social media would have a very important role, if not a larger role, but definitely a crucial role,” she said.