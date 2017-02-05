Punjab polls: Unemployment, drug menace: Main issues for young voters at Dera Bassi

First-time voters Meenu and Meenakshi at Lohgarh in Dera Bassi constituency during poll day. Jaipal Singh First-time voters Meenu and Meenakshi at Lohgarh in Dera Bassi constituency during poll day. Jaipal Singh

Unemployment and the drug menace were the dominant issues for the young voters who cast their votes at Dera Bassi Assembly constituency today. Of the 1.97 crore voters in the state, 3.67 lakh are new voters in the 18-19 age group, according to Election Commission officials. Sajjan Singh, 21, a student at Khalsa college in Chandigarh, told Chandigarh Newsline that the main concern for the youth is only jobs. “I am worried about getting a job once I complete my studies,” said Sajjan, a resident of Dhapper in Mohali district. “I am sure that the party which I am voting for will take initiatives to end the unemployment problem.” Sajjan’s friend, Jasmeet Singh, said that other than the job problem, the drugs issue is also running in the minds of the youth. “The government could have easily done something to stop the drug issue, but they have failed to end this problem and the youth is now looking for a party, which can really bring a change in the state,” said Jasmeet, who is also a student.

Many voters said that due to unemployment, they have to prolong their studies.

Many of my friends are doing double masters in Panjab University because there are no jobs. The next government should do something for the youth,” said Tejinder, 21, who voted for the first time and declared that his vote was for Congress.

This assembly election, the entry of Aam Admi Party in the elections has made the elections a triangular contest. For many youth in the state, the AAP has become a “favorite” party this election.

People in Punjab are sick of corruption, the drug menace, lack of development and unemployment. The AAP has managed to cash in on it and I think most of the youth this time will vote for AAP,” said Yashpal Singh, a Dhakoli resident, who recently graduated and is now looking for a job.

Meenu (20), a B.Sc. student and resident of Zirakpur, said, “I am excited to vote for the first time. I want the new government to focus on creating more jobs for the unemployed youth in the state. I am studying, but students like me want that once we complete our studies, jobs should be available.”

Inputs from Madhav Pubby