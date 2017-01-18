Punjab polls: Tota Singh’s ‘agriculturist’ son is worth Rs 20 crore

BARJINDER SINGH Brar, son of Punjab Agriculture Minister Tota Singh, filed his nomination papers as SAD candidate from Moga Tuesday.

As per the affidavit, he is a law graduate from PU Chandigarh but is an agriculturist by profession.

He and his wife own immovable properties worth Rs 20.15 crore. Their movable assets are worth Rs 1.59 crore. A criminal case related to the infamous Moga ‘sex scam’ is pending against Brar registered by CBI on December 12, 2007.

The case is pending in CBI court, Patiala, and the Supreme Court has stayed the verdict. Some influential persons in Moga were booked for alleged sexual harassment of minor girls in 2007 and it was alleged that Brar shielded them in exchange for money.

Poll code violation notice

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and returning officer (RO) Moga has issued poll violation notice to Barjinder. He has been issued notice for allegedly holding a massive road show without taking permission before filing nomination papers.

RO Charandeep Singh said, “After finding violations in a video recorded by the election team and the report given by DSP, I have issued a notice to the SAD candidate.” Charandeep said the rally was organised without the permission from the competitive authority.