Punjab polls: Three candidates in the dock for MCC violation

The Returning Officer has written to the Election Commission recommending action against three poll candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Moga, Punjab. This recommendation came after RO Charandeep Singh received unsatisfactory replies to a notice served to the candidates belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly violating the MCC, an official said.

Singh had served notices to SAD candidate Barjinder Singh, Harjot Kamal from Congress and AAP candidate Ramesh Grover. The candidates had allegedly taken out a procession on the last day of poll campaigning without the RO’s permission, the official said. In reply to the RO’s notice, all three candidates denied planning the procession.

Rejecting allegations, SAD’s Barjinder Singh said people came at their will, and in their own vehicles to the Gurdwara premises.