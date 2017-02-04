This Jalalabad lies in utter neglect, off Punjab map

The medicine store/lab is still to get functional. The medicine store/lab is still to get functional.

Commuting on National Highway Ferozepur road, asking the way towards Jalalabad means the ‘VIP’ constituency represented by deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. Punjab goes for polls Saturday and among the most keenly watched contest is that of Jalalabad, a constituency having VIP air about it. Contesting against Sukhbir this time are Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Bhagwant Mann from AAP. However, there also lies another Jalalabad in Punjab, a little-known small village nestled in Dharamkot of Moga. Entering the village presents an utter picture of neglect and people who have lost hopes from their MLA.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Roads submerged in sewage water, garbage heaps at village’s entrance and a ‘free’ medicine/testing lab that never became operational – this is what residents of this Jalalabad have seen for years. So, it’s no surprise that the excitement for polls on Saturday is missing.

Follow LIVE updates | Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in Punjab, Goa

The Indian Express visited the free medicine/testing lab centre, whose building was erected months ago, but there is no doctor, medicines or machinery. Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal has often claimed that free testing and medicine centres had been made operational in villages across Punjab.

What lies on the ground is an abandoned building which has a board displaying list of ‘free tests’ offered.

Gurbaksh Singh (64) says, “Our current MLA Tota Singh has ignored our village because we elected a Congress sarpanch. Our sarpanch has put in all efforts to start work, but was never supported by the government. This free medicine/test lab building was erected but never became operational. Then with what hope we should caste vote?”

Not getting funds from government, Congress sarpanch Amarjit Singh started agriculture on 50 kilas of common land. “Now income from this common land is used for village’s development. We have made a girls’ school building, cremation ground and started sewage project on our own. We don’t have any hopes from any MLA now,” says Harvinder Pappu, another villager.

“So what if our village is also Jalalabad? It hardly matters because it is not VIP Jalalabad of Sukhbir Badal. Bias is what all we have faced all these years,” says sarpanch.

The villagers say they are better without mercy of any candidate. “We are self dependent and spending income from our common land on our works. No party is going to give us anything,” they say.