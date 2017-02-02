Punjab polls: Singer Babbu Maan performs at AAP rally

Singer Babbu Maan performs at a rally of AAP candidate Narinder Singh Shergill at Dusshera ground in Phase 8, Mohali, on Wednesday. (Sahil Walia) Singer Babbu Maan performs at a rally of AAP candidate Narinder Singh Shergill at Dusshera ground in Phase 8, Mohali, on Wednesday. (Sahil Walia)

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan performed at a campaign rally for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Narinder Singh Shergill in Phase 8 Dusshera ground on Wednesday evening. The singer was called by Shergill to campaign in his favour. However, Maan refrained from making any political comment against anybody and told the audience that he was a neutral person and did not support any party. He said people should vote according to their choice and they should not be influenced either by money or liquor.

“Choosing your candidate is up to you, I came here because I am a friend of Narinder Shergill. I am not here to make appeals for vote for any candidate,” Mann said.

Maan’s performance started around 3.15 pm and went on till 5.30 pm. Mann entertained the audience with popular songs.

Maan presented his popular songs including ‘Trala’, Saun di jhadi’, Rally’ and ‘Kabootri’ during his two-hour live performance.

Maan, during his performance, also took a dig at politicians who use red beacons.