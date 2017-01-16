Punjab polls: Sidhu practising politics of opportunism, says Shiromani Akali Dal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal today came down hard on Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying he practised politics of opportunism and bargained for a better deal and that people reject those who give up on their principles. A sharply critical Badal said Sidhu “ditched” the very party which gave him respect. “The person who has left his mother party (BJP), one which gave him respect, handheld him… what can be worse than this, he ditched the very party,” he told reporters in his home constituency of Lambi.

Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu: I Am A Born Congressman, This Is My ‘Ghar Wapsi’

“Till the end, he kept bargaining… What can I say about such persons. People do not respect such individuals. They respect only those who stand by principles and reject those who bargain and give up on their principles,” he said.

Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia took a dig at Sidhu and said: “He replicates in real life his actions in the laughter challenge, a TV show.”

“Sidhu has conveniently forgotten the words he once spoke about Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This means you are only doing politics of opportunism and nothing else,” he said.

Union Minister and SAD’s Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Sidhu bargained with BJP, AAP and Congress for a “better deal”.

“He is least concerned about people and only wants to serve his selfish interests. Such people enter politics for this purpose only,” she said and alleged the cricketer-turned -politician had defamed the Punjabis on drug issue.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had yesterday called him an “over rated comedian”.