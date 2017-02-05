Punjab polls: Security stepped up to guard strongrooms

A team of Reserve Commando battalion and paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the strongroom to keep strict vigil. Jagdeep Singh A team of Reserve Commando battalion and paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the strongroom to keep strict vigil. Jagdeep Singh

Three strongROOMS have been set up at the fourth floor of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be kept till March 11- the day of counting. Strict security arrangements have also been made outside the strong rooms, said officials. The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer DS Mangat said that they have given one room to the political parties where they can keep one of their representative till the counting is done. “It is a transparent process, we have asked all the parties to keep one representative in the room so they do not have any doubts in their minds. The counting for all the three constituencies will take place in DAC on March 11,” Mangat said.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said a team of Reserve Commando battalion and paramilitary forces have been deputed outside the strongroom to keep vigil.

“Only the security personnel who are deputed can go there. We have barricaded the fourth floor except the canteen which is at a sufficient distance from the strongrooms,” the SSP said.

This is for the first time that counting for all the three seats will be held at one place. In 2012, counting for Kharar and Mohali were done in Phase 6 while counting for Dera Bassi was held at Dera Bassi subdivision.The officials said the administration has sufficient space for keeping the EVMs safely while in 2012 there was shortage of space.