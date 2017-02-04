Punjab polls: Security redeployment for elections leaves Rajoke, a border village exposed

Mehtab Singh (in green turban) sitting at a chowk in Rajoke Thursday night. Villagers have been keeping vigil on distribution of money and liquor to buy votes. (Source: Rana Simranjit Singh) Mehtab Singh (in green turban) sitting at a chowk in Rajoke Thursday night. Villagers have been keeping vigil on distribution of money and liquor to buy votes. (Source: Rana Simranjit Singh)

The residents of this village are usually in bed by 8 pm. But Thursday night, with hours left for the February 4 polling for Punjab Assembly elections, the entire village is up and about. Reason: the paramilitary checkpoints have all been withdrawn and redeployed at the polling booths or on the border with Rajasthan, Haryana and Jammu. With fears high that the political parties will try to buy off voters with money or liquor, villagers have taken it upon themselves to patrol their neighbourhoods. And every one is suspect.

It is 11:30 pm and the village is enveloped in dense fog. But dressed sharply in white kurta and pajama, a parrot green turban and formal shoes, with a blanket around him for protection from the cold, Mehtab Singh is sitting at a chowk in the village along with a few others. He is the nephew of the former Congress sarpanch Nishan Singh. Dalits owns most of the houses near this chowk and Mehtab Singh’s house is around 300 metres from this chowk.

“We cannot stop anybody from taking money for votes. We have been sitting here just to see who is selling his conscience for money. It is true that nowadays mobiles have made it easy to distribute money. We have been sitting here just to make such people realise that someone is watching them,” says Mehtab Singh, who is also busy on phone to get other Congress workers to keep vigil.

“We do not have any money to distribute. I really enjoyed this election. Poor people in the village have stood with us like a rock and many of them have told me they are not going to sell their votes in this elections,” says Mehtab.

The Indian Express spent a night at Rajoke when the village, close to the India-Pakistan border, was evacuated after the “surgical strike” in PoK and went back on Thursday night to see how people were looking at the election.

Border villages have more security even on normal days due to threat after Pathankot and Dinanagar terror attacks. But on this night, there is no sign of any security personnel, even at the village bus stop. Neither were there any check posts on the 30-km stretch from Patti to Rajoke village via Valtoha and Amarkot.

Across the village, groups of people with different political affiliations are patrolling, some with sticks and iron rods in their hands. When they come across each other in the dark, they identify themselves before the other side permits them to pass.

A group of Dalit villagers is sitting around a small bonfire. The oldest man in group has a large stick in his hand. “There are elections, so we do not want any trouble. Some outsiders may come to distribute money. That is why we decided to keep vigil during the night,” he says, claiming he was not associated with any party.

Further on, a second group, of mostly young men, is also keeping a watch. One of them asks The Indian Express jokingly: “Are you distributing money. I have no problem if you offer me money for votes and click the picture also.”

By now, word is going around that a mini truck is moving around on the ring road around the village. At the next group of villagers, guesses are being hazarded about who could be in the vehicle. One says it’s a bunch of drunks driving around, another wonders if that means money has already been distributed.

An old man and two women standing outside their houses prompt comments from another villager that they are waiting for the truck so that they can sell their votes.

“There should be security forces in every village and they should ask everybody to remain in their homes. Every suspicious movement should be questioned,” the villager says.

As a foggy Friday morning dawned in Rajaoke, word spread about a scuffle between groups of two political parties.

A local Akali with a few supporters had been spotted moving around and Congress supporters had got into an argument with him.

The Akali candidate from Khemkarn, the constituency in which this village falls, is Sirsa Singh Valtoha, who is is pitted against Congress’s Sukhpal Bhullar. AAP candidate is Captain Vikram Singh, a former aide of Valtoha.