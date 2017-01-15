Punjab polls: Satpal Gosain returns to BJP

In a quick U-turn, former Punjab minister Satpal Gosain, who had quit BJP along with his grandson Amit Gosain two days ago, on Sunday rejoined the party in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Sampla. Gosain, who came to BJP office in the car of Sampla, the Punjab unit chief of the party, later told media that he “had never left his mother party”.

“BJP is in my blood, how can I leave the party,” he said, adding he had gone to Chandigarh to only see Congress leader Amarinder Singh in personal capacity.

Gosain, a former Punjab Health minister and three-time MLA from Ludhiana, had joined the Congress on Friday. All 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab would go to polls on February 4, results of which would be out on March 11.