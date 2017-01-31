Punjab Polls: SAD seeks registration of case against Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal brought forth media reports from Punjab and Goa to the EC’s notice which claimed that Congress and BJP leaders too had asked the voters to accept bribe money but vote for them. (Source: PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal brought forth media reports from Punjab and Goa to the EC’s notice which claimed that Congress and BJP leaders too had asked the voters to accept bribe money but vote for them. (Source: PTI)

The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal Friday wrote to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer seeking registration of a case against Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal for alleged sacrilege of holy book at Muktsar and Lambi, spreading communal hatred and hobnobbing with terrorist outfits.

In a letter, party secretary and Education Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema said immediately after Kejriwal stayed for the night at the house of dreaded Khalistan Commando Force militant Gurinder Singh in Moga, pages of Gutka were found scattered at Muktsar and Lambi.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Yesterday, few torn pages of a religious book were found in front of a shop in Lambi constituency where Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is among the poll candidates.

Cheema alleged there had been several incidents of planned sacrileges since AAP entered Punjab. He said the matter needed to be seriously probed and all the persons who have met Kejriwal and his associates in these meetings need to be identified and interrogated.

Notably, sacrilege incidents have become a major issue in the high-stakes assembly polls with both AAP and Congress vowing to arrest the culprits, if voted to power.