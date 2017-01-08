Punjab polls: SAD pits ex-Army chief against Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala

Sukhbir Singh Badal and J J Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Sukhbir Singh Badal and J J Singh in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Former Army chief General J J Singh (retired) was officially named the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate in Patiala on Saturday. Announcing the candidature at a specially convened press conference, SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal showed him off as the country’s “first Sikh Army chief”.

Singh will take on Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, also an ex-serviceman, in his family fiefdom. The former Army chief shrugged off Amarinder’s declaration that he would make history by defeating a General. “Time will tell. It will be me, grandson of a sepoy, who will throw out Maharaja from his citadel. Ohdi mitti puleet karunga (I will humiliate him). Let us see whose history is correct and who makes it.”

Singh said his joining SAD was a “conscious decision” after he witnessed the state government’s development work in the form of roads, heritage sites and memorials.