Punjab polls: SAD manifesto promises farm debt waiver for small farmers

Ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday released its election manifesto promising farm debt waiver for small farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth, mega complexes for industry and succour to the poor. The ‘vision document’, which was released by Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal here, has the catchline – ‘jo keha so kar vikhaya’ (fulfilled what was promised).

“We have delivered what we have promised earlier be it making the Punjab power surplus, introducing unique welfare schemes like aata-daal and Shagun, to providing 100 per cent water and sewerage facilities in 165 towns across the state.

“Now we will do the same in all 12,000 villages besides making cemented streets and putting up solar lights. We are similarly committed to delivering on the promises made today,” Badal said on the occasion.

A new initiative to give 5 kg sugar at the rate of Rs 10 per kg and 2 kg ghee for Rs 25 per kg would also be implemented, Badal said.

He said that free power and other facilities being given to farm sector will continue.

Wooing the farmers, Badal announced the SAD-BJP alliance was committed to waiving off farm debts of all small farmers.

He said the alliance government would also give fertiliser input incentive of Rs 100 per quintal on both wheat and paddy as an additional support to farmers over and above the minimum support price (MSP).

“All small farmers will also be eligible for a Rs two lakh interest free agriculture crop loan. Besides, the government will provide tubewell to all farmers irrespective of the land holding, and free and regular ten hour day time power supply for farm operations,” he said.

Badal said farm labourers will also be compensated in case of damage to crops due to natural calamities.

He said besides, a one stop shop which will dispense ‘aata daal’. Sewa kendra will be opened in the villages. All link roads will be made 18 feet wide.

The SAD president said the Akali-BJP alliance was also committed to imparting skill to 10 lakh youth in 25,000 skill centres with one skill centre catering to five villages. Those doing the skill courses will be eligible for Rs 10 lakh interest free loan.

The alliance government will also facilitate 50,000 youth to acquire taxis without down payment and soft loans.

“We will give government employment and also create jobs in tourism and industrial sectors to fulfill the 20 lakh job promise,” he said.

Assembly Polls in Punjab will be held on February 4.