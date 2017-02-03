Punjab polls: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal flays Arvind Kejriwal

Sukhbir Singh Badal at a poll rally in Punjab Tuesday. PTI Sukhbir Singh Badal at a poll rally in Punjab Tuesday. PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today accused AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of providing political shelter to the prime accused in the Bargari sacrilege case. Not only were the two bothers – Rupinder and Jaswinder, who are still accused in Bargari sacrilege incident -supporting AAP but they were also invited to at stage by AAP in rallies to woo voters, he alleged. “Kejriwal says his government will punish those responsible for the sacrilege at Bargari if his party comes to power. Why then is he supporting both brothers who are still named as accused in the incident? It is clear that Kejriwal is in truck with hard liners and that is why he has refused to reject the support of Rupinder and Jaswinder”, he added.

Watch: Punjab Polls 2017: Sukhbir Badal Accuses Kejriwal Of Joining Hands With Sikh Radicals For Votes

Sukhbir said Kejriwal also continued to support Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) terrorist Gurinder Singh Ghali and even claim there was no case against him.

“Not only is Ghali involved in grave crimes he is presently also accused of attacking and injuring a lady in Amritsar,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said it was shameful that Kejriwal was defending a terrorist who tried to create communal tension in Punjab.

Calling Kejriwal a “cunning liar”, the SAD president said “you may lie with a straight face and try to implicate others but the people don’t believe you any longer as they have caught you out repeatedly. Now you have to explain to the people why you have been consorting with radicals to spoil the peace in Punjab. Failing to do so will prove you want to push the State back to the days of turbulence solely for support from the radicals and their sympathisers”.

The SAD president said, in direct contrast to Kejriwal for whom even national integrity was not sacred, chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was synonymous with peace and communal harmony.

“I urge the people to reject all separatist forces and strengthen the hands of Badal Sahab who has taken all sections of society with him in the path to progress,” he said.