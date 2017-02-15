Punjab Elections 2017: SAD-BJP govt totally ignored Punjab potato growers, says AAP

AAP on Wednesday said the potato growers in Punjab were suffering due to the callous attitude of the SAD-BJP government, which “totally ignored” the farmers’ interests in its 10-year-rule. Party’s state chief Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi said the potato crop was damaged due to rains and the farmers lacked marketing channels. “Potato growers of Punjab were on the receiving end of the callous attitude of the SAD-BJP government which ruled for 10 years but totally ignored their interests,” he said.

“The Punjab Mandi Board failed to come up with a marketing strategy to help the farmers when there was a good harvest. Also, there was no mechanism in place to compensate the potato growers,” he said. The AAP in its manifesto has assured the farmers that “the best marketing system” will be provided to them and full compensation will be paid for crop loss.

Ghuggi alleged the Chairman of the Mandi Board was working hand in gloves with the SAD-BJP government to harass the farmers and promised to revamp the body if his party formed government in the state. He also demanded that the Agriculture department conduct a survey of damage to potato crops and list the reasons for sharp fall in potato prices.