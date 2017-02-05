Punjab polls: Residents of five villages ignore appeal not to cast votes

Even as posters were put up by a section of residents in five villages urging people not to vote, two out of the five villages witnessed good poll percentage as people turned up in large numbers to cast their votes. While Karaunda village witnessed 75 per cent polling, Jayanti Majri village witnessed 89 per cent polling. A section of villagers had put up posters in five villages of Ghurna, Kasauli, Karaunda and Baghindi, wherein they had appealed to people not to vote. The residents alleged that lack of proper roads and no roads linking Mullanpur as major reasons why they don’t want to vote. However, residents of all these villages came out to vote. Sarpanch of Jayanti Majri village Ranga Ram said, “Earlier, there was one panchayat for the five villages and we used to take decisions together. Now, the situation is different as every village has a separate panchayat. A section of the villagers had decided that they did not want to vote but majority were keen on voting.”

Watch: Assembly Elections 2017: 55% Voter Turnout Recorded In Punjab, 67 % In Goa Till 3.p.m

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Kasauli village, who was part of the meeting which had decided to boycott polls, said, “As people wanted to vote, we decided to withdraw the appeal.”

Gurbachan Kaur of Jayanti Majri said, “It is important to vote if we want the situation to improve.”

Harbans Singh, too, said, “There are several issues here. There is a need to upgrade the government high school in the villages, roads are in a bad shape due to which commuting is very difficult. There are numerous seasonal rivulets in the area in which our vehicles get stuck. But this issues will not be redressed if we don’t caste our vote.”