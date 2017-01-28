Red carpet awaits voters at model polling booths

VOTERS WILL get a red carpet welcome when they go to cast their votes on February 4. The facility will be available at three model polling booths which will be set up at Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi. The model pooling booths will also have facilities like first aid and wheelchairs.

The booths will be specially decorated. “Yes, we will welcome the voters with red carpet and the one such polling booth is also prepared. We want to convey a message that people should come in large numbers to cast their votes,” said an official.

The officials said that it was a gesture of the Election Commission for the voters. Apart from the red carpet, the voters will also get drinking water and wheelchairs at the smart booths. The police have deputed sniffer dogs at various election nakas in the district. The dogs will help the police find out if anyone smuggles gold or any other metal.

The police have deputed three dogs at different nakas in the city, said the officials. The police had already recovered 160 kg raw gold from a special election naka two weeks ago and arrested three persons. The officials said that the sniffer dogs would help the police check the hidden metals in the vehicles.