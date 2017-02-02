Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi shares food with Ballian villagers

Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi meets people in Sangrur (Punjab) Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi meets people in Sangrur (Punjab)

On the last leg of campaigning for Punjab Assembly polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today shared a meal with villagers here and interacted with them. Dressed in blue denims, white kurta and half jacket, Gandhi had a taste of Punjabi food with party nominee and former MP Vijay Inder Singla sitting on his side. He shared the traditional meal with commoners and party leaders at the ‘Sanjha Chulha’ (common kitchen) put up by the villagers.

Gandhi was served lentils and vegetables from steel buckets along with rotis (bread). A number of village elders, women, youth, including girls, sat down to share the meal with Gandhi.

The villagers highlighted the problems, including drugs, unemployment and debt being faced by them with Rahul who urged them to vote for the Congress to form the next government in Punjab as the party will care for their needs.

Some of the villagers said Rahul heard their problems and assured to resolve them. The elections to 117 Assembly seats in the state are slated for February four.