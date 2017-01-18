Punjab polls: Phoolka files poll papers, his teachers by his side

Phoolka, along with his 95-year-old teacher Amrit Sagar Gupta, on way to file nomination in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Phoolka, along with his 95-year-old teacher Amrit Sagar Gupta, on way to file nomination in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

AAP candidate HS Phoolka filed his nomination from Ludhiana’s Dakha constituency Tuesday.

Phoolka was accompanied by his his 95-year old Amrit Sagar Gupta, his primary school teacher from Bhadaur, and his college teachers DS Dev and Dr Kirpal Singh Aulakh as he filed his nomination. Aulakh is the former vice chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Phoolka said that since ‘providing high quality education to the youths of Punjab is his primary agenda after winning the polls, he wanted his teachers to be present with him’. In 2014, Phoolka rode a bicycle to file his nomination for Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana. He lost to Congress’s Ravneet Bittu by a thin margin.

Phoolka, who arrived in a car Tuesday, said he wanted to ride a bicycle this time too. “But my supporters said that I should spare them as distance is almost 50 kilometers from Dakha to SDM office. I am completely fit to cycle 50 kms even now,” he said .

Phoolka, wife ‘crorepatis’

Phoolka declared his total assets of Rs 5.70 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.40 crore and immovable worth Rs 4.30 crore.

He has declared Rs 16.74 lakh as his annual income and Rs 1.50 lakh cash in hand.