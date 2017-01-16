Punjab polls: Patiala is my ‘janambhoomi’, Lambi ‘karambhoomi’, says Amarinder

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Terming Lambi constituency his ‘karambhoomi’, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh today said he would get all cases of religious sacrilege investigated and punish even the Badals if they are found guilty. Citing incidents of sacrilege in Punjab and accusing the Badals of “dividing and polarising” the state on communal lines, he said, “I will get all cases of sacrilege investigated, and if they (Badals) are found guilty I will throw them into jail.”

Amarinder takes on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi in the February 4 state Assembly polls.

Explaining the move, he said Patiala is his ‘janambhoomi’, to which he owes his emotional roots, but he has chosen Lambi as his ‘karambhoomi’ because he owes it to the people to “teach the Badals a lesson for all their crimes and misdeeds”.

He also visited the Chamkaur Sahib gurdwara here to seek blessings before starting his second day of campaigning.

The former chief minister alleged that the Badals had spent the past 10 years bolstering their family’s interests and their key businesses in Punjab as well as “the Akali-patronised mafia rule”.

Asking Badal “where he would take all the wealth he had accumulated”, Amarinder said, “Will you take it with you when you leave this world?.”

Lashing out at the Badal-led SAD-BJP government for allegedly failing to protect the religious fabric of Punjab, Amarinder said they had even failed to complete memorials started by the Congress in “this historic land.”

In an apparent reference to Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s ‘Sukhvilas’ hotel, he alleged that the Badals have only been interested in building hotels to boost their personal interests.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal for his “fumbling attempts to project himself as a Sikh Punjabi by wearing a turban during public meetings and rallies”, Amarinder warned people against being taken in by his frivolous gimmicks.

“He is a liar out to snatch power in Punjab and become the state’s chief minister,” he alleged, adding the outsiders he (Kejriwal) was bringing into Punjab for the polls will waste no time to run away after the elections (are over).

AAP is a party with no experience and has no connection with Punjab, he said, urging people not to be swayed by the “outsider’s” false promises.