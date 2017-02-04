Punjab polls 2017: Over 3,000 officials to be on election duty

AS MANY as 3,129 officials will be on election duty at all the 726 polling booths in the district on Saturday. The officials were given EVMs and sent to their respective polling booths on Friday. The voting will start at 8 am and end at 5 pm. District Electoral Officer D S Mangat said that at 249 polling booths in Kharar, 996 officials would be on duty while in Mohali constituency, 1,125 officials would be deputed at 225 polling booths. In Dera Bassi, 1,008 officials would be on duty at 252 polling booths. Each polling booth will consist of a presiding officer along with four polling officers.

Follow LIVE updates | Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in Punjab, Goa

Watch: Assembly Elections 2017: What Punjab Wants

In a new initiative by the Election Commission, the polling officials will cast their votes at Shivalik Public School in Phase VI before starting their duties. For the first time, the government employees deputed at the polling booths will cast their votes on the electronic voting machines. Earlier, they used to cast their votes through postal ballot.

The officials said that every booth would have two EVMs so that in case of any technical snag in the voting machines, the presiding officer could use the other machine.