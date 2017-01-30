Punjab polls: On the last lap, candidates step up campaigning

AAP candidate from Mohali Narinder Shargill with his supporters during a roadshow in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: Express) AAP candidate from Mohali Narinder Shargill with his supporters during a roadshow in Mohali on Sunday. (Source: Express)

THE CANDIDATES of all the parties stepped up campaign on Sunday. Some candidates carried out door-to-door campaign while some held roadshows. Jagmohan Singh Kang, Congress candidate from Kharar, conducted a mass contact programme in parts of Kharar. Lambasting the Akalis, Kang said that after the Badals came to power in Punjab, they took everything — Punjab’s water, energy and resources, and left nothing for the people of Punjab.

“Punjab today needs a Punjabi who can pull Punjab from the brink of collapse and that is none other than Captain Amrinder Singh,” he said.

AAP candidate from Mohali Narinder Singh Shergill held a roadshow in Sector 80 on Sunday. During the roadshow, he took on both SAD and Congress and said that both the parties had looted Punjab and now they again wanted to grab power by hook or by crook.

SAD candidate from Mohali Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, too, held a rally at Balongi village. He said he would adopt Balongi village and work for its sanitation, water issues and solar lights, as overall development meant better facilities in cities, villages and sub-towns.