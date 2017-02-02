Punjab polls: On morning walk, Manish Sisodia faces tough questions from public

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Ludhiana Wednesday. (Gurmeet Singh) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Ludhiana Wednesday. (Gurmeet Singh)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had to face some tough questions from people when he tried to interact with them during a morning walk in Ludhiana’s Rose Garden and Leisure Valley Tuesday. Accompanied by local candidate Ahbaab Grewal and AAP supporters, Sisodia’s attempt to know what people think of AAP didn’t prove to be a cakewalk. “Arvind Kejriwal didn’t do the right thing by staying at the place of a hardliner in Moga,” said one of morning walkers when approached by Sisodia.

After taking some time, Sisodia replied, “We just went to the residence of one of our supporters. A cop and another officer were also living there.”

But he was interrupted. “The kind of supporters you have will have an impact on the public. Your party should know to differentiate between a supporter and a militant,” the person said. To this Sisodia candidly replied, “Sir, we will keep this in mind. We are learning from our mistakes.”