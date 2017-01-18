Punjab polls: Notice issued to AAP for organising fundraiser

THE ELECTION staff on Tuesday issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly organising a fundraising programme in Australia. The matter came to light when the media monitoring committee found an advertisement regarding this event which was held in Melbourne.

Watch what else is making news

Kharar SDM-cum-Returning Officer (RO) Maninder Kaur Brar said that she came to know that the AAP was organising a fundraising event in Melbourne, Australia, and an advertisement regarding this event was shared on the social media. She added that the media monitoring committee found the advertisement and lodged a complaint, following which a notice was issued to the party candidate. Brar said that a total of two notices were issued to the party candidate on Tuesday and four complaints were lodged against the political parties for pasting posters and other election campaign-related material in the constituency.

In Mohali, RO Anuprita Johal said that she received three complaints on Tuesday regarding the posters of candidates and misuse of vehicles. She, however, said that she did not issue any notice on Tuesday.