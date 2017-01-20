Punjab polls: Nomination papers of 3 candidates cancelled during scrutiny

DURING THE scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates in all the three constituencies in the district, the papers of three candidates were rejected while those of 37 candidates were found valid. Now the candidates can withdraw their nomination till January 21.

Stating this here on Thursday, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner D S Mangat said that the papers of one candidate were rejected from Mohali constituency while those of two were rejected from the Dera Bassi constituency. The forms of 16 candidates were found valid in Mohali constituency while 10 nomination forms were found valid in Kharar and 11 nominations papers were found valid in Dera Bassi constituency.

Watch what else is in the news

Mangat said that from Mohali constituency, the nomination papers of Sarabjit Singh of BSP, Jaswinder Singh of TMC, Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu of SAD, Narinder Singh of AAP, Balbir Singh Sidhu of Congress, Amit Sharma of Hindustan Shakti Sena Party, Krishan Gopal Sharma of Bharat (Integrated) Rakshak Party, Kishore Pal of Bahujan Mukti Party, Gurkirpal Singh of Punjab Democratic Party, Balwinder Singh of Democratic Swaraj Party, Mahinder Pal Singh of APP and Independent candidates Kanwarjot Kaur, Kuljit Singh, Parneet Singh Pandher, Paramjit Singh Padda and Shubham Sharma were found valid.

In Kharar constituency, Mangat said, the nomination papers of Harbhajan Singh of BSP, Kanwar Sandhu of AAP, Jagmohan Singh Kang of Congress, Ranjit Singh Gill of SAD, Sudesh Kumar of APP, Surjit Singh of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party, Gurjit Singh of Punjab Democrative Party, Jagwinder of SAD (Amritsar) and Independent candidates Sanjeev Kumar and Paramjit Singh Padda were found valid.

In Dera Bassi constituency, the nomination papers of N K Sharma of SAD, Gurmeet Singh of BSP, Amrik Singh of Aapna Punjab Party, Dharminder Kumar of Shiv Sena, Sarabjit Kaur of AAP, Deepinder Singh Dhilon of Congress, Manju Kaushal from Smaj Adhikari Kalyan Party and Independent candidates Geeta Lomish, Maan Singh, Ram Rattan and Vinod Kumar Sharma were found valid.