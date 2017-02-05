Punjab polls: No luck for people with no voter ID cards

SEVERAL PEOPLE returned disappointed from polling booths in Mohali after they found their names missing from electoral rolls. Some voters visited the office of the returning officer to seek help but in vain. Those who had applied online to register their names, complained that they could not vote as they did not get their voter cards. Rajeev Kumar, a Phase 11 resident who went to the district administration complex as his name was not on the voter list, said though he got his voter card around 15 days ago, he was not allowed to vote as his name was missing from the list. “I wanted to cast my vote but could not. When I came to the administrative complex here, I was told they cannot help me. So, for no fault of mine, I could not vote,” he rued.

Amit Kumar, a Phase 2 resident, said though he had applied online, he could not vote as he did not have the voter card. And, when he contacted the concerned officials, they said the Election Commission’s portal was locked and they cannot help him.

“My wife and I both applied for the voter cards, but did not get them. The last date for applying for the voter card online was January 9 but when we contacted the concerned officer, they said they cannot get us registered,” he added.

Shikha Sharma, also a resident of Phase 2, said she, too, did not get her voter card and when she met the concerned officials, they could not help her.

Mohali Returning Officer Anuprita Johal said they cannot allow anybody who did not have their names on the voter list to vote.