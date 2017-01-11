Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to show up, keeps Congress guessing

Sources said that Congress is hoping that Navjot Singh Sidhu would join the party by January 16 when Rahul Gandhi could be travelling to China. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Sources said that Congress is hoping that Navjot Singh Sidhu would join the party by January 16 when Rahul Gandhi could be travelling to China. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was set to join the Congress on Tuesday, kept the party guessing once again as he remained incommunicado, leaving party leaders wondering whether the cricketer-turned-politician had a change of heart.

According to sources, Sidhu was scheduled to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the country on Tuesday, and announce his decision to join the party. Those in touch with him said he could now join the party on January 13, coinciding with the festival of Lohri.

Meanwhile, sources said the party is set to field Gurjit Singh Aujla, president of Amritsar rural district Congress committee, as its candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election. The bypoll will be held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Punjab on February 4. The party had earlier offered the seat to Sidhu.

Sources said that Congress is hoping that Sidhu would join the party by January 16 when Rahul Gandhi could be travelling to China on the invitation of the Communist Party of China. Party sources said Rahul had accepted the invitation nearly six months ago.

With the announcement of the dates for the Assembly elections in the five states, sources said that the Congress was in touch with its counterparts in the Communist Party of China to explore the possibility of postponing Rahul’s visit. Many in the party feel that he should avoid going abroad again. However, if Rahul decides to go ahead with his China trip, he is expected to leave on January 15-16.