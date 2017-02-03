Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu campaigns for Pargat

NAVJOT SINGH Sidhu, while targeting both Badals and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Thursday said Congress candidate from Jalandhar cantonment Pargat Singh had not demanded anything from the Badals but requested them not to set up a solid waste plant in Jamsher village. Instead of doing this for public welfare, the Badals ousted him from SAD.

Addressing a gathering on the last day of campaigning, Sidhu said, “I asked Pargat to contest from Nakodar constituency instead of Jalandhar Cantt but Pargat said that he had left SAD for the welfare of the people of his constituency and until he will not fulfill their demands he cannot go to any other constituency to contest the election,” said Sidhu.

He quoted several short stories to refer to the “greed of the Badals (CM Parkash Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia.

Targetting (AAP), Sidhu said, “The topi walas are also playing divide and rule policy to grab the power in Punjab and using people of Punjab for their political gains in Punjab.