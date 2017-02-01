Punjab polls: Mohali ropes in students to monitor social media accounts of leaders

Expenditure observer Jyotiraditya with students at his office in Mohali on Tuesday. (Source: Express) Expenditure observer Jyotiraditya with students at his office in Mohali on Tuesday. (Source: Express)

IN A first, the Mohali administration has roped in students for monitoring social media accounts of the candidates contesting the Assembly elections in the three constituencies of Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar. The student volunteers have also been tagged with the teams that are monitoring expenses of the candidates. The students have found that candidates of several political parties have filed wrong information about their social networking accounts in the nomination papers. The Mohali administration will be giving this complaint to the Election Commission seeking action against such candidates.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, expenditure observer (EO) Jyotiraditya said that around 50 students came forward to help the Election Commission in monitoring the activities of the candidates on social media.

“After the interviews, we selected 18 students from different institutions. They were first asked to help the media monitoring teams and then they were attached with the candidates to monitor their campaign and their activities,” he said.

Jyotiraditya added that the students found discrepancies in the information about social media accounts of the candidates which was a violation. Now the administration would forward the complaint to the Election Commission which could initiate action against the candidates depending upon the violations they committed.

The students who are attached with the candidates of all the major parties are reporting directly to the expenditure observer on a daily basis.

The students are from diverse backgrounds, including engineering and management. They are tracking the activities of candidates which includes live telecast of election rallies on social media, sharing the news clips and party manifestos and their day-to-day activities.

“Getting services of the students was an idea because the students have awareness about the social media,” he said.

One of the students who is in the monitoring team said that it was a very good experience for them.

He said, “We are watching the election activity from close quarters for the first time. It is a unique experience. When we were monitoring the social networking accounts of the candidates, we found that the Twitter and Facebook accounts were mentioned incorrectly.”