Punjab polls: Manmohan Singh to release Congress manifesto today

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will release the Congress poll manifesto for Punjab at the Congress headquarters on . Singh will be joined by Ambika Soni, Captain Amarinder Singh, Asha Kumari, Randeep S. Surjewala and other party leaders to release the manifesto at the All India Congress Committee Headquarters. Also, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to officially join Congress today. According to sources, Sidhu wanted to join Congress in presence of party vice president Rahul Gandhi but since he is out of country, he decided the date accordingly.

On January 10th, the Congress will also finalise its third and final list of 40 candidates in its Central Election Committee headed by party president Sonia Gandhi. The Punjab Congress is waiting for Rahul Gandhi to return from his New Year trip abroad to get the party’s campaign rolling. The assembly elections in Punjab along with the by-poll for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat will be held on February 4.