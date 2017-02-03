Punjab polls: Leaders took donations without issuing receipt: AAP leader on last campaign day

Mahal alleged that on January 29, he called Navneet Singh, a close friend of Bhagwant Mann, asking if he needed party funds. Mahal alleged that on January 29, he called Navneet Singh, a close friend of Bhagwant Mann, asking if he needed party funds.

A DAY after he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leadership had engineered the sting operation on Sucha Singh Chhotepur that led to his expulsion, AAP leader Gurlabh Singh Mahal on Thursday said the party’s leaders had taken donations without issuing receipt. Mahal has lodged a complaint against two AAP leaders with the Election Commission and also sought their expulsion as well as registration of criminal cases against them. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mahal said Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s candidate from Jalalabad, and Harjot Bains, the party’s candidate from Sanhewal, had accepted more than Rs 20,000 from him without any receipt.

Mahal said, “On January 25, Harjot Bains accepted Rs 1.5 lakh in cash as donation at his Sahnewal Assembly office in Ludhiana. Bains had also asked me to get Dera Sacha Sauda support for him. He asked for more donations and I had assured him of arranging another Rs 2 lakh.”

He further alleged that on January 29, he called Navneet Singh, a close friend of Bhagwant Mann, asking if he needed party funds. Navneet replied in the affirmative and then fixed his meeting with Mann for January 30.

“On January 30, when I went to meet him, he was campaigning and Navneet arranged for me to sit in his car. I handed over Rs 1 lakh to him and assured him that I would arrange another Rs 2 lakh. He did not give me any receipt,” said Mahal, adding that according to AAP rules for accepting donation, the receipt should bear the PAN card number of the donor along with the donor’s signature on it. Donation of up to Rs 20,000 will be accepted in cash and above it should by cheque/RTGS or NEFT.

Mahal said before he entered Mann’s car, a reporter from a news channel interviewed him. He said he had audio and video recordings of both the times he handed over cash which he had submitted to the EC.

The AAP leader said, “Chhotepur was expelled from the party on charges that he did not issue receipts for donations. On these grounds, both Harjot Bains and Bhagwant Mann should also be expelled. I conducted the sting to show that some leaders of AAP are involved in corruption.”

Mahal further said that a day after he revealed that the AAP leadership was involved in the sting on Chhotepur, no senior leader of the party has replied to these allegations.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said, “We are receiving a large number of complaints. I am yet to see this complaint. Our focus at the moment is on fair conduct of the polls. Then we will look at the complaints.”