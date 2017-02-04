Punjab polls: Leaders count their voters, and blessings

Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (Source: Rana Simranjit Singh) Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (Source: Rana Simranjit Singh)

As a last-minute scramble to woo voters, candidates from various parties were virtually at their doorsteps, counting on their personal touch with the electorate by visiting them on the penultimate day of election. Scion of Royal family of Patiala and Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh spent his day in CM Parkash Singh Badal’s citadel of Lambi and met his voters. He started moving around from CM’s Badal village in the morning, spoke to people on the roadside seeking their votes.

Amarinder, who is pitted in Lambi against Badal and AAP’s Jarnail Singh, visited his Lambi election office, met the workers and gave them tips to man the polling booths on the voting day. He would be in his hometown Patiala on Saturday and spend the entire day there. He would cast his vote in the Patiala Urban segment, from where he is contesting also.

Delhi CM and national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, spent the day meeting volunteers, personally monitoring his aides manning party’s war room for the last-minute strategy in UT Guest house in Chandigarh.

He abstained from visiting Punjab as he is not a resident of the state. Election Commission of India’s directives bar outsiders from moving around in the state on the penultimate day and the Election Day. “He is the Chief Minister of Delhi. He could have easily gone out to be with the voters. But he decided to follow the rules strictly,” said an aide of Kejriwal, adding that he would be monitoring the election in Punjab from Chandigarh on Saturday and then go back to Delhi on Sunday.

It was a day to be with the voters for AAP’s star campaigner Bhagwant Singh Mann who went from door-to-door seeking votes in his Jalalabad constituency, where he is taking on Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, the sitting MLA from the constituency.

Sukhbir himself, along with his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur, flew to Amritsar from Delhi in the noon and paid obeisance at Golden Temple after visiting dera in Guruwali village in Amritsar district, which is held in reverence by the Majithia family and Badals.

Sukhbir, Harsimrat and her brother Bikram Singh Majithia flew to Ludhiana in the evening to go to Nanaksar gurdwara of Sant Samaj. From there, they were scheduled to fly to Bathinda and go to Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo to pay obeisance and eventually reach Badal village in the night.

After poll campaign ended on Thursday evening, they flew to Delhi to be with children, an Akali leader said. The senior Badal, a health official in Muktsar district said, had developed “fever” on Friday and stayed home in Badal village.