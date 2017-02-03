Punjab polls: Last day, last show: Door-to-door meetings, roadshows all the way…

AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu takes out a roadshow on Majri Road in Kharar constituency on Thursday. Sahil Walia AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu takes out a roadshow on Majri Road in Kharar constituency on Thursday. Sahil Walia

Kharar

Roadshows and door-to-door meetings marked the last day of campaigning for the candidates in the Kharar constituency on Thursday. AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu began his roadshow early in the morning from Kharar and went up to Majri to Naya Gaon with a cavalcade of over 500 vehicles. “The response was really overwhelming and to whichever area we went, people joined us in our roadshow. Despite being close to Chandigarh, Kharar constituency is the area which is totally neglected and I just want people to vote for AAP here because our party’s focus is only development,” Sandhu told Chandigarh Newsline. Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang, too, held his roadshow at Kharar, Kurali and Naya Gaon. “People have already seen what Akalis did in the last 10 years. As far as Aam Aadmi Party is concerned, everybody knows that they know nothing except befooling people and the fate Delhi has met,” said Kang.

While SAD-BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Gill met people door-to-door, his son Tejpreet Singh Gill held a roadshow at Naya Gaon and Kansal area. Gill told people how the area lacked garbage disposal and proper drainage system and how development here was the need of the hour. The candidates also tried to reach out to maximum people on the last day through online campaigning as well. Voice calls, voice messages, short videos citing their agenda for their constituency and why people should vote for them were being made to people of the constituency here.

The live videos of the roadshows and door-to-door meetings were being posted by the candidates on the Facebook. Tweets of their party leaders also formed one of the posts on the social networking sites.

A representative of an IT company that is managing the online campaigning for Gill said, “We are giving different bytes of the candidate to people in the voice calls or videos. Every other day the message is on the different agenda which he will work upon. Today being the final day of campaigning, the byte was just to request people to cast their vote on February 4 on the party’s symbol.” He added, “A database of all people in this constituency, locality-wise, has been maintained. We have reached out to 2 lakh people through voice calls. In fact, a person can hear the message of the candidate at peace while sitting at home.” Mostly the messages on the social networking site and the voice calls are in Punjabi.

On Jagmohan Singh Kang’s Facebook page, a video with an illustration of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also been posted where it is mentioned how he befooled Delhi and did not fulfil any of the promises.

Liquor bottles

Later in the day, AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu held a press conference alleging that both SAD-BJP candidate and Congress candidate were giving liquor bottles in various areas to woo voters. The AAP candidate gave specific details regarding villages where the liquor bottles were being distributed.

On the allegations, Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang said, “In fact, what I have got to know is that the AAP workers are giving out liquor bottles in different areas. Rather, SAD and AAP are competing with each other in giving liquor. SAD has been distributing for the last 10 days. These allegations against us are totally false and baseless. We are not doing so and we can’t even afford that.”

SAD-BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Gill said, “AAP is aware of its defeat and it is the opposition’s work to start saying those things which are not true. Not even a single bottle has been given by us.”

Zirakpur

Candidates of three major political parties contesting the Assembly elections from Dera Bassi constituency on Thursday, the last day of poll campaigning, mainly focused on showing voters their strength by holding roadshows.

SAD-BJP, AAP and the Congress candidates held roadshows in the constituency in the last attempt to woo the voters.

Since morning, in the entire constituency, rickshaws, autos and cars mounted with loudspeakers and decked with party posters and flags were seen blaring party messages and songs.

In the morning, AAP candidate Sarbjit Kaur started a roadshow from near a mall at Zirakpur, which ended late in the afternoon. Flanked by her supporters, Kaur passed through various areas in the constituency. “The response from the public was very positive,” said Kaur’s daughter Manpreet Dolly. She said that they toured villages and the town in the constituency.

Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon flagged off a roadshow from Baltana area in the afternoon. The supporters, mostly on bikes, passed through various areas. Around 3 pm, Dhillon addressed a public meet in Mubarakpur area which was also attended by former union railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Dhillon told Chandigarh Newsline that he was confident to win the seat this time as the constituency had been ignored by sitting MLA N K Sharma.

Sharma, the incumbent MLA and SAD-BJP candidate, too, held a roadshow in the constituency at Zirakpur and also met various groups. “We organised a roadshow at Zirakpur because it has maximum votes in the constituency,” said a close associate of Sharma. His roadshow started from VIP road at Zirakpur and concluded at the same place. Sharma also held a meeting in the area in the evening.

Mohali

The campaigning in the constituency ended on Thursday, with candidates making their last efforts to woo voters. AAP and Congress candidates held roadshows and padyatras while the SAD candidate ended the campaign without holding any such activity.

Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu held the roadshow which passed through many parts of the city. It started from Phase 8 around 10 am and ended there around 3 pm.

Sidhu told people to vote for a candidate whom they have known for a long time and not for them who are new in the fray. “My party has shown confidence in me by giving me responsibility to serve you again. Now it’s up to you to vote for the right choice like you did in the last election,” he said.

AAP candidate Narinder Singh Shergill, too, held a roadshow in the city with a cavalcade of tractors and auto-rickshaws. His roadshow started from Phase 3b2, the party office, around 11 am and passed through various parts.

Asserting that people wanted a change, Shergill said that the AAP would form the government with a thumping majority in the state and would give a surprise to all the parties. The people of Mohali had supported their party and given an overwhelming response.

SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu ended his campaign without holding any roadshow or election rally. He said that he did not want to inconvenience people. “I never wanted to cause inconvenience to people. The roadshows cause a lot of chaos. I wanted to end my campaign on a positive note,” Sidhu added.