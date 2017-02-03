Punjab polls: Kejriwal releases ‘Zora panel report’, targets Badals

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

AAP NATIONAL convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s candidate from Dakha, advocate H S Phoolka, Thursday released the copy of a report that AAP claimed the Justice Zora Singh Commission had submitted to the state government last year. CM Parkash Singh Badal had constituted the Justice Zora Singh commission to probe the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent killing of two protesters at Faridkot in October 2015. The CBI is currently probing the cases of sacrilege in Punjab. While releasing the 50-page report, Kejriwal and Phoolka levelled serious allegations against Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, neither Kejriwal nor Phoolka could substantiate the authenticity of the report.

Watch: Punjab Polls 2017: Sukhbir Badal Accuses Kejriwal Of Joining Hands With Sikh Radicals For Votes

Kejriwal alleged that “influential men of Badals were behind the desecration” and “Home Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal ordered firing on peaceful protesters to disturb peace in the state”. The Punjab government has not made the report public, although Justice Zora Singh had submitted it on June 30, 2016.

Asked about the source of the report, Kejriwal said, “A well-wisher delivered it to us Wednesday night”. Commenting on its authenticity, he said, “If Badals or anyone else doubt its a fake one, they are most welcome to make the real report public. Why did not Badals make it public when it was submitted?”

When contacted, Justice Jora Singh (retd) said, “I do not know which report AAP has released nor do I have any idea whether my report has been implemented by the Punjab government.” Justice Singh said he had recommended compensation of Rs 25 lakh and also government job to next-of-kin of the two killed in firing: Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh.

Asked about any finding on the conspiracy angle in the incident, Justice Singh said, “I do not remember.”

“It has been over six months after submission of my report and the government should have implemented it,” he said.

Retired District and Sessions Judge Sher Singh, who was part of the Commission said, “We cannot comment on the authenticity of the report released by AAP”.

The report, which was released by Kejriwal, indicts the then Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma who led the police party that shot at protestors in Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. It called firing as “absolutely unwarranted”.

Charanjit Singh was suspended two days later. However, he was reinstated later.

Recommending that erring officials who opened fire be identified and chargesheet against them be submitted in court within six months, the report directs “investigating officer to probe into complicity of SSP Charanjit Sharma in perpetration of the crime, and if evidence to be collected so warrants, include his name in the chargesheet”.

In theft and desecration case of Guru Granth Sahib at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, the report has concluded that “the investigators did not properly investigate into highly sensitive matter.”