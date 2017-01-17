Punjab polls: Joginder Singh Mann of Congress files nomination from Phagwara

On the penultimate day of filing nomination papers for February 4 Punjab assembly polls, Joginder Singh Mann, Congress party candidate from Phagwara, on Tuesday filed his nomination here. He filed the nomination before SDM-cum-Returning Officer Balbir Raj Singh.

His son Harnoor Singh Mann filed his nomination as his covering candidate. In an affidavit submitted to the SDM, Mann mentioned his movable and immovable property as Rs 50,000 cash in hand, FDR worth Rs 3,58,750, saving account deposits of Rs 19,173, 479 grams gold jewellery worth Rs 11,55,639, a car worth Rs 6 lakh, a residential accommodation worth Rs 70 lakh.

There was no case against Mann. He had represented Phagwara (Reserve) assembly seat thrice and had also remained minister.