Punjab polls: IPAC peps up Captain’s campaign with animated videos, filmy style

CONGRESS STRATEGIST Prashant Kishor’s IPAC is pepping up Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh’s contest against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in his Lambi constituency, on social media by coming up with animated videos of the duo.

The IPAC team came up with the first video two days before Amarinder filed his nomination from Lambi on January 18. Themed on Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s flick, Khiladi 786, the animated video had the PPCC chief bashing Badal and his deputy chief minister son, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

As the video was timed ahead of Amarinder’s Lambi visit for a roadshow and a rally, it went viral on social media, recording 89,000 views of Amarinder’s campaign page on Facebook-Punjab Da Captain and had 1,000 retweets.

Another animation video released on Friday is themed on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Raees. Amarinder is seen announcing in the end: Aa raha hun (Coming again to Lambi). The video is again timed before Amarinder’s plan to campaign in Lambi in the coming days.

An IPAC member, Navkaran Singh, said the video was prepared by a social media volunteer of the Congress. “He does not want to give out his name in public. The video was liked instantly. Our social media team added the closing line, stating, ‘Coming to Lambi’. It became a big hit.”

In another video, Amarinder is bashing up Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alongwith cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a filmy-style fight. The video got 5,000 likes in 14 hours.

“More such videos are in the offing. We have an entire team, who would be working on these videos and show Amarinder as the hero of the electoral battle in Punjab,” said an IPAC member.