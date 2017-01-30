Punjab polls: In Patiala ‘war’, Congress’s Capt & SAD’s General back on trusted soldiers

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

A bunch of trusted foot soldiers are working overtime to ensure victory of Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and his political opponent and SAD candidates Gen J J Singh (Retd) in the polls to this prestigious Assembly seat. Amarinder’s MLA-wife Preneet Kaur is leading the campaign in Patiala along with her daughter Jaya Inder Kaur and grand daughter Seher Inder Kaur, besides other trusted lieutenants.

Watch what else is making news

Her son Raninder Singh is camping in Lambi, the constituency his father is contesting against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Gen JJ Singh (Retd) is moving out in the poll field with his wife Anupama Kaur, fashion designer-daughter Urvashi, and son Vivek Pal Singh, who is a councillor in Normandy in France, and his loyal band of soldiers from Marathas.

A few retired soldiers who served with him are also campaigning for their former boss.

Among the soldiers donning batches earned by them during their service are Hawaldar M G Shethi, Naik Gyan Dev and Naik Sada Shiv Jagtap, all retired who once worked under J J Singh during his service as an officer.

“If our Saab (Gen J J Singh) decides to contest from Kolhapur in Maharashtra there will be no opposition,” Says Shethi.

“I came to know that my Saab is fighting poll battle from Patiala through news and immediately along with other Marathas dashed to this place,” they say, adding “we will ensure our saab wins”.

“I am loved by soldiers and retired Army personnel,” Gen Singh says, adding even during his tenure as Arunachal Pradesh Governor he was famous as “people’s governor”.

The trusted foot soldiers are acting as force multipliers for campaigns of J J Singh and Amarinder.